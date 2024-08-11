Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at DA Davidson

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $96.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $71.38. 2,152,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

