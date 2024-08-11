SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,051,000 after acquiring an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $589,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

AMETEK stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,608. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

