SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 226.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,524 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Evergy by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,559. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

