SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 134.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,858 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after purchasing an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $10,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,094,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,062,500. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

