Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,621. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $772.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 417,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.