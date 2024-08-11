SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $208,992.40 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,804,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $21.79 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

