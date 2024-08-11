Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Sealed Air Trading Down 6.9 %
SEE opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.
Sealed Air Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sealed Air Company Profile
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
