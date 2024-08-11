Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $3,772,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

