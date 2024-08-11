Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

