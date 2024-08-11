Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of LPF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,537. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.