Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.73. 632,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.