Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.04. 986,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,323. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

