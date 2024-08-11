Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 567,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,126. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $673.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

