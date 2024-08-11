Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $187.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $125.34 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

