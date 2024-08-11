Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 81,515 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 220.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $1,536,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

