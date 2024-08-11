Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.