RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Raised to $31.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 864,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,853. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RXO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RXO by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of RXO by 433.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

