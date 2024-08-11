RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,534,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

