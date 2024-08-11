Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.
Outset Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,512,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,311. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. Analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $7,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 834,663 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 613,229 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,515,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 570,281 shares during the last quarter.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
