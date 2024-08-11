Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,512,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,311. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. Analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 52,064 shares of company stock valued at $193,669 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $7,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 834,663 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 613,229 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,515,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 570,281 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

