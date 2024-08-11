Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$30.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Information Services Price Performance

TSE:ISV traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$28.65.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of C$56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.3487882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Shawn Peters purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.03 per share, with a total value of C$130,145.00. 30.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

