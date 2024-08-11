Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $215.00 at TD Cowen

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.07.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.15. 625,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,854. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day moving average is $273.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 365,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

