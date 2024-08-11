Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of ROK opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $317.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.93.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

