Robert W. Baird Trims AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Target Price to $166.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $171.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AME. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

