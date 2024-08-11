Robert W. Baird Increases RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $86.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 814,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,301. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53. RB Global has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in RB Global by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

