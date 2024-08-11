Robert W. Baird Boosts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $3.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.30.

NYSE:COOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 344,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after buying an additional 304,660 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Traeger by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Traeger by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

