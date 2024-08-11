RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.790-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$17.53 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.26 and a 1 year high of C$19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REI.UN. Scotiabank cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.86.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

