Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 19.7 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $368.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

