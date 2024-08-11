Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives Buy Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.48.

NYSE QSR traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,205. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

