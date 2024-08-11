Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $205.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $182.84. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $181.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $247.10 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

FFH stock opened at C$1,500.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,070.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,628.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,549.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,497.74.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total transaction of C$1,564,981.00. In related news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total value of C$350,288.70. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total transaction of C$1,564,981.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,473. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.