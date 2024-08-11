Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envista Holdings Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Envista in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Envista has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

