Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 27,948.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Reliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

NYSE:RS traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $282.82. 358,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.46 and a 200-day moving average of $303.39.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

