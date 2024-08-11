Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reddit from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.56.

Reddit Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,509,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,880. Reddit has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $390,064.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

