Raymond James Lowers Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Hold

Raymond James lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTG

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.34). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently -104.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at $31,346,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 179,414 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,346,764.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 313,100 shares of company stock worth $2,753,631. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.