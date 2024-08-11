Raymond James Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $101.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $123.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $86.21. 16,008,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.