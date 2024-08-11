Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $51.32 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $51.32 million and $2.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,046,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

