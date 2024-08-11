Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Qualys Trading Down 0.9 %

QLYS stock opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $121.64 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $156.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

