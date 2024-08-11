Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $115.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31. Qualys has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

