QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

