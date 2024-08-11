QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,938,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

