QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,697 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,096. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

