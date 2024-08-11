QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,290 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schneider National Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $26.72. 621,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,492. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

