QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,111 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Ameren Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

