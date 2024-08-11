QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $34.22. 638,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,839. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

