QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,124.41. 208,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,050.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,056.42. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

