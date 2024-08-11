QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

