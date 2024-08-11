Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Decreased by Analyst

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $143.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day moving average is $137.97. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.