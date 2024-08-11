Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Cut by Melius Research (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Melius Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Melius Research analyst R. Spingarn now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share. Melius Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HII. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of HII opened at $259.43 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average is $267.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 446,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,083 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 110.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 39.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

