Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Lowered by Roth Capital

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enovis in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enovis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Enovis alerts:

ENOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. Enovis has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 78.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 665,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enovis by 907.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,913 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 352,116 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 334,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1,060.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 304,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.