Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Increased by Analyst

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRLBF. Roth Capital raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $761.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.