Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Lowered by Analyst

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 326,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $2,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 43.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

